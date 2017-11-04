Police reports

• A break-in was discovered Tuesday at a local business, Paint Protective Inc., which involved the theft of property valued at $380, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. Among the items taken from the North Andy Griffith Parkway location was an orbital waxer along with gallon containers of polish, paint, finishing cream, water repellent, degreaser and other supplies.

• A trailer, black in color and valued at $2,500, was stolen Wednesday from a home on Mulberry Drive, with the victim of the crime listed as Dennis Rhoten Cox of Pittman Street.

• A theft from a motor vehicle was discovered Thursday at the Whistlers Cove apartment complex off West Pine Street, targeting $20 in coins that were in the unlocked 2000 Lexus RX 300 of Alledia Ann Hess.

• Violations of inhaling toxic vapors, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia were issued Wednesday against Justin Wyatt Woodall, 36, of Claudville, Virginia. Woodall allegedly was found unresponsive behind the wheel of his 2005 Chevrolet Equinox at a location on Pine Street, leading to a probable-cause search. He is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Nov. 30.

• Merchandise valued at around $100 was stolen Sunday at Walgreens on West Independence Boulevard by an unknown suspect, including a 64-gigabyte flash drive, a genetic services kit, an “adult toy” and a cosmetic bag.