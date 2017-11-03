Surry County Sheriff Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Donnie Lee Danley, 44, of Dutch Lane, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Nov. 1 for failure to appear in court Oct. 12 for a charge of second-degree trespassing. He was given a $600 secured bond and a Nov. 28 court date.

• George Peeples, 56, of Caudle Drive, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Nov. 1 for failure to appear in court Sept. 26. Charges he was facing were driving while impaired, injury to personal property, probation violation and civil revocation of his driver’s license for 30 days. He was given a $1,500 secured bond and a court date the next day.

• Dustin Dale Gammons, Lebanon Street, Mount Airy, was arrested Oct. 30 on charges of driving while license revoked (impaired) and having a fictitious registration/license plate on a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado.

The truck is registered to Rebecca Haley Manning, of Sisters Lane, Mount Airy. The truck held several tools including a heavy-duty 12-inch adjustable wrench, socket set, Black & Decker tool bag, bolt cutters, and multiple small tool bags with miscellaneous tools inside. Officers also found several items of clothing, spray paint, a license plate in the back seat, and mail belonging to Shain Olson and Joseph Dewayne Rodger.

While the contents of the truck may appear suspicious, no further charges are reported at this time.

———

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following incident reports:

• Alan Ethan Unsworth, of Dobson, and Mark Goins of State Road, reported a break-in of storage units at 1050 U.S. 21, State Road on Oct. 27.

Unsworth reported taken two Dewalt toolboxes with tools (valued at $300), six barstools ($400) and a lamp ($100). Goins said he lost a 10-drawer Craftsman tool chest filled with tools ($1,000), a Husky air compressor ($230), four jack stands with diamond plating ($200) and a red and white garden tiller ($150). Unsworth said his items were last known secure on Oct. 21, while Goins said his were last known secure on Oct. 14.

• Todd Mitchell Hiatt, State Road, who works for the N.C. Department of Transportation, reported locating a stolen musical instrument on Oct. 28. Reported recovered was a Colings mandolin valued at $2,437. According to the report, the instrument had been missing since Sept. 30. The owner’s name was not included on the report.

• Ana Elia Rojas, of Ararat, reported vandalism on Stony Knoll Road in Dobson Oct. 29. Between 4-5 a.m. someone stole the license plate off a 1999 Ford F150 LGT pickup, then set fire to the truck, causing an estimated $2,300 in damages.

• Robert Stanley Brintle, of Dobson, reported a break-in of a non-residential building on Nile Lane, Dobson, Oct. 29. Between 6 p.m. on Oct. 25 and 8 a.m. on Oct. 26, an unknown person broke into the building and stole a Thermal 100XL plasma cutter ($2,500) and damaged the door lock ($15).