Surry County Sheriff’s Report

DOBSON —The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Jody Marion Hooker, 37, of Hooker Trail, Mount Airy, was served a warrant on a charge of violating a domestic violence protection order, dated Oct. 25. The victim is listed as Shannon Davis of Dobson. He was confined under no bond with a Nov. 17 court date.

• Claude James McCormick, 25, of Haystack Road, Dobson, was served a criminal summons Oct. 30 on a charge of larceny, dated Sept. 30. The complainant is listed as Charles Elbert Cave II. McCormick was given a Nov. 3 court date.

• Bradley Cornelius Wilson, 30, of Hickory Creek Drive, Mount Airy, was served a criminal summons Oct. 30 charging him with assault on a female, dated Oct. 23. The victim is listed as Titania Tomia Stewart of Pilot Mountain. Wilson was given a Nov. 17 court date.

• Anthony Briggs Church Bottoms, 26, of Granite Falls, was served a warrant on a charge of larceny at the county detention center Oct. 30. He was given a $1,000 secured bond and a Nov. 8 court date.

• Rex Kevin Sawyers, 44, of White Dirt Road, Dobson, was served a warrant Oct. 31 on a charge of harassing phone calls. He was given a $500 secured bond and a Dec. 1 court date.

• Andrew Augman Knott, 28, of Simpson Mill Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Oct. 31 charging him with first-degree trespassing and simple assault, both dated July 3. The complainant is listed as Timothy Wayne Knott. Andrew Knott was released on a written promise to appear in court Dec. 1.

• Tanneal Corn Bowlin, 40, of Beacon Lane, Mount Airy, was arrested on view Oct. 31 on two counts of child abuse. She was given a $1,000 secured bond and a Jan. 3 court date.

• Billy Gene Collins, 54, of Dodson Street, Pilot Mountain, was served an order for arrest Oct. 31 for failure to appear in court Sept. 21. The original charge was not listed on the arrest report. He was given a $300 cash bond and a Nov. 3 court date.

Collins was convicted in 2005 of a sex offense. In 2009 he was convicted of four different counts of violating restrictions of sex offenders being on the premises of children. He hasn’t been convicted of a crime in N.C. in the past eight years.

• Andrew Daniel Burcham, 27, of Hamburg Street, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Oct. 31 for failure to appear in court earlier that day to face charges of driving while license revoked and driving with no car insurance. He was given a $1,000 secured bond and a Nov. 30 court date.

• Brandi Nicole Butcher, 30, of North Wilkesboro, was served a warrant at the courthouse Oct. 31 on a charge of resisting an officer, dated Oct. 20. She was given a $500 unsecured bond and a Jan. 23 court date.

• Belinda Workman Wood, 46, of Silver Pine Trail, Thurmond, was served an order for arrest at the courthouse Oct. 31 on charges of embezzlement, taken out by the state of North Carolina. She was given a $10,000 secured bond and a court appearance later that day. No details of the crime were available at the sheriff’s office.