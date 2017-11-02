Surry County investigation nabs six more drug suspects

DOBSON — A continuing drug operation netted six more suspects to the three arrested Wednesday.

Sheriff Jimmy Combs had said Wednesday that his office has been investigating leads along with the Mount Airy Police Department and N.C. State Bureau of Investigation.

On Monday, authorities executed a search warrant off Quaker Road east of Mount Airy, nabbing three suspects, with one receiving a bond of $115,000.

On Thursday morning, officers served another search warrant, this time at 210 Abner Lane, just across Fisher River to the east of Dobson. The operation found evidence to bring serious charges against five individuals and one person charged with a lesser crime.

Curtis Wayne Beverly, Justin Wayne Beverly and Jamie Dominguez Vazquez were arrested and charged with multiple offenses. Kayla Marie Beverly wasn’t at the residence, but now has charges filed against her as well. Paul Eugene Arthur Jr. and Angela Marie Ezekiel face one charge each.

“The variety of drugs seized in this investigation demonstrates the challenges law enforcement face,” said Combs, “while the renewed presence of heroin in Surry County is a direct result of the opioid crisis that is occurring nationwide.”

Curtis Wayne Beverly, 55, of 210 Abner Lane, Mount Airy, has a bond set at $50,000 and is charged with:

• one count of possession of heroin

• one count of possession of methamphetamine

• one count of maintaining a drug dwelling

• one count of possession of drug paraphernalia

Jamie Dominguez Vazquez, 29, of 210 Abner Lane, Mount Airy, has a bond set at $40,000 and is charged with:

• one count of possession of methamphetamine

• one count maintaining a drug vehicle

• one count possession of drug paraphernalia

Paul Eugene Arthur, Jr., 38, of 1040 Whispering Lane, Pilot Mountain, has a bond set at $50,000 and is charged with:

• fugitive from justice wanted in the state of Virginia for failing to appear on the charge of possession of dangerous drugs.

Justin Wayne Beverly, 35, of 210 Abner Lane, has a bond set at $2,500 and is charged with:

• one count of maintaining a drug dwelling

• one count of possession of drug paraphernalia

Angela Marie Ezekiel, 25, of 183 New Crosswinds Drive, Mount Airy, was released after being charged with:

• simple possession of marijuana

After the search warrant Detectives from Surry County Sheriff’s Office issued charges on Kayla Marie Beverly, of 210 Abner Lane, for:

• one count of possession of heroin

• one count of possession of methamphetamine

• one count of maintaining a drug dwelling

• one count of manufacturing marijuana

According to the Surry County court docket, Kayla Beverly already has a court appearance scheduled for Nov. 22 for charges of possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kayla Marie Beverly was not in custody at the time of the announcement.

