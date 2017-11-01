Surry County Sheriff Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Brittany Nicole Carter, 27, of Greenhouse Trail, Lowgap, was served an order for arrest Oct. 26 for failure to appear in court May 16 in Stokes County. Charges include possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of meth. She was given a $2,000 bond and a Nov. 21 court date in Danbury.

• Crystal Nicole Cook, 37, of Westover Drive, Mount Airy, was served a warrant Oct. 26 for possession of drug paraphernalia, dated Sept. 22. She was given a $2,500 unsecured bond and a Dec. 1 court date.

• Codie Layne Burchette, 24, of Poor Valley Trail, Lowgap, was served a warrant Oct. 26 for injury to real property. The complainant is listed as David Lowe of Lowgap. Burchette was given a $250 secured bond and a Dec. 8 court date.

• John Ewell Scott II, 30, of Millards Lane, Mount Airy, was served warrants and an order for arrest Oct. 26. Charges include failure to appear in court April 18 and two counts of obtaining property by false pretense, which were dated April 28 and May 22, respectively. He was given a $15,000 secured bond and has court dates on Nov. 15 in Stokes and Dec. 4 and Dec. 13 in Surry.

• Michael Lee White, 64, of Billy White Road, Dobson, was served an order for arrest Ot. 26 for assault on a female. He was given a $500 secured bond and a Nov. 9 court date.

• Jennifer Leigh Burton, 34, of Snow Hill Church Circle, Dobson, was served a warrant Oct. 26 for reconnecting a utility, dated Oct. 19. She was placed under a $1,000 secured bond with a Nov. 30 court date.

• Caitlin Irene Slate, 25, of Peele Road, was served an order for arrest Oct. 27 for failure to appear in court the day before on a charge of resisting an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was given a $1,000 secured bond and a Nov. 28 court date.

Slate also has a Nov. 14 court appearance for charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, identity theft and resisting an officer.

She has a Dec. 4 date for a charge of shoplifting and a Dec. 14 date for larceny and possession of stolen goods.

• Jason Scott Shreve, 39, of Jonesville, was served an order for arrest at the courthouse Oct. 27. He was charged with failure to appear in court earlier that day to face charges of breaking and entering of a vehicle and felony possession of marijuana. He was given a $45,000 secured bond and a Nov. 27 court date.

According to state records, Shreve has been convicted of 20 crimes over the past 21 years including possession with intent to sell schedule II and III drugs, breaking and entering, and driving while intoxicated Level 1, Level 3 and Level 4.

• Caitlin Brooke Hollar, 20, of N.C. 89, Westfield, was served an order for arrest Oct. 27 for failure to appear in court Oct. 25 to face charges of possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was given a $2,000 secured bond and a Nov. 29 court date.

• Robert Wade Church, 46, of North Wilkesboro, was served an order for arrest Oct. 27 at the courthouse for failure to appear in Wilkes County court Oct. 7 for a charge of writing a worthless check. He was given a $500 bond and a Nov. 3 court date in Wilkes County.

• Kimberly Dawn Quesenberry, 51, of McBride Road, Mount Airy, was served a governor’s warrant Oct. 28. She was confined with no bond and an Oct. 30 court date.