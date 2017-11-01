Shoals holds Fall Folly festival

The Shoals Elementary School PTO held its annual Fall Folly on a recent Friday.
“The PTO along with parent volunteers work hard each year to make this a fun and exciting time for our students,” the school said in a statement. “Once again it was a huge success.”
This year the theme was “Candy Land.” There were lots of games, a dunking booth, music from DJ Drew Pell, and food from 13 Bones.
“We would like to thank all our parent volunteers and the community for their support,” the school stated.
Students Trey Pulliam and Savana Pell check out some of the offerings hidden in a container of hay.
Logan Tucker poses for a picture before seeing if there are any goodies in the hay bale.
Principal Jared Jones takes a wet turn in the dunking booth.
Parent-Teacher Organization volunteers Rachel Newsome, LeeAnn Ballard, Dewana Knight, Jennifer Sammons, Kimberly Tucker, Meagan Slate and Kimberly Snow pose for a picture.