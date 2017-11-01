Shoals holds Fall Folly festival

The Shoals Elementary School PTO held its annual Fall Folly on a recent Friday.

“The PTO along with parent volunteers work hard each year to make this a fun and exciting time for our students,” the school said in a statement. “Once again it was a huge success.”

This year the theme was “Candy Land.” There were lots of games, a dunking booth, music from DJ Drew Pell, and food from 13 Bones.

“We would like to thank all our parent volunteers and the community for their support,” the school stated.