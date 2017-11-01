Three arrested in city drug sting

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office, working with two other agencies, has apprehended three Mount Airy people on multiple drug charges.

Brandi Jones Laffoon, Timothy James Tate and Emily Nicole Martin were arrested and taken to the Surry County Detention Center Monday night.

Sheriff Jimmy Combs said a search warrant was served on Monday thanks to a joint investigation between his office, the Mount Airy Police Department and N.C. State Bureau of Investigation.

The raid took place at 211 Shropshire Lane, off Quaker Road midway between Sheltontown and Flat Rock.

“During the search of the residence, officers seized 31 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of $3,100, a small amount of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and $564 cash,” said Combs.

What they saw inside also bothered the deputies emotionally.

“When officers entered the residence, they located three adults and a 3-year-old child,” said Combs.

“During the search, officers learned the 3-year-old child was in a bed with methamphetamine and marijuana under a pillow within easy access to the child. Based on these findings, the mother of the child is charged with child abuse.”

The following people were arrested and as of Wednesday evening remained in the Surry County Detention Center:

Brandi Jones Laffoon, 37, of 211 Shropshire Lane Mount Airy, received a bond of $115,000 and is charged with:

• one count of trafficking methamphetamine;

• one count of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine;

• one count of possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine;

• one count of manufacturing methamphetamine;

• one count of maintaining a drug dwelling;

• one count of possession of marijuana;

• one counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Once Laffoon was in custody, the sheriff’s office discovered the suspect also had an outstanding order for arrest for failure to appear in court Oct. 17. For that offense, she was given an additional $300 secured bond and a Dec. 13 court date to face charges of driving while license revoked and having an expired registration/license plate.

Timothy James Tate, 38, also of 211 Shropshire Lane, has a bond set at $40,000 and is charged with:

• one count of trafficking methamphetamine;

• one count of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine;

• one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, Tate was convicted Sept. 25 of larceny and given probation. Prior to that he was convicted June 2014 of possession of a schedule II drug, possession of a schedule IV drug, maintaining a drug dwelling and possession of drug paraphernalia. He received probation and a suspended sentence for two years (which had run out before his recent larceny conviction).

From 2004-05, Tate spent 11 months in prison for convictions of larceny of more than $1,000 and wanton injury to personal property.

Emily Nicole Martin, 22, of 1438 Park Drive Mount Airy, has a bond set at $70,000 and is charged with:

• one count of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine;

• one count of possession of methamphetamine;

• one count of maintaining a drug dwelling;

• one count of child abuse;

• one count of possession of marijuana;

• two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

By Jeff Linville jlinville@MtAiryNews.com

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

