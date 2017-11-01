Police reports

• Badcock Home Furniture & More on West Pine Street was the scene of an unusual theft that was discovered Tuesday, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. Property at the store, described variously as a loading “dock” and loading “deck” in police records, was stolen, with the 15-foot by 3-foot aluminum implement valued at $1,000.

• Myra Denise Tate, 55, of 113 Dutch Lane, was arrested Monday on multiple charges stemming from an incident at the Lowe’s hardware store, where she allegedly stole nine saw blades valued at $133, which were recovered.

Tate is accused of larceny, possession of stolen goods and second-degree trespassing, due to previously being banned from store property in January 2016. She was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $1,000 secured bond and slated for a Dec. 14 appearance in District Court.

• Daniel Edward Messer, 53, of 341 Oak Ridge Drive, was served with criminal summonses on Oct. 24 for three separate charges that had been issued on Sept. 2, including breaking and entering, assault and battery and injury to personal property, with Christy Dawn Agnor of Sarah Street as the complainant.

The charges against Messer apparently relate, at least partly, to a 2002 BMW 325i being damaged at the Sarah Street location when struck by a motorcycle on Sept. 2. Messer is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court this Friday.