Children seek Halloween on Main


An assortment of ruffians, hooligans and random scary characters pass through afreak autumnal snowstorm outside Bark and Meow. Co. Pet Shop


Bill Colvard | The News

Thing 1 and Thing 2 pass out candy on Main Street.


Bill Colvard | The News

Rein Gough and Molly Gough were two of the approximately 101 Dalmations trick-or-treating on Malin Street on All Hallow’s Eve.


Bill Colvard | The News

Brittany and Ben Missay, AKA Mama and Papa Bear, take Louis and Penelope trick-or-treating.


Bill Colvard | The News

Wendy Tatman and Martha Marcum, or The Witches of Trinity, as they are sometimes known, take care of trick-or-treaters at Trinity Episcopal Church.


Bill Colvard | The News

Costume judging by the Carlos Jones Blue Ridge Park gazebo capped off the festivities.


Bill Colvard | The News

