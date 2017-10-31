Police reports

• His alleged theft of a pumpkin from a fall exhibit led to a larceny violation last Friday against an Ararat man, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. Police had received a report of the theft on Oct. 23 from a display at North Main and Renfro streets.

A white male was seen taking the pumpkin, and police also were supplied with the tag number of the vehicle he was driving. An officer subsequently contacted Benjamin Scott Nichols, 20, of 111 Broken Arrow Drive, who admitted to stealing the pumpkin, police records state. He was cited for larceny and slated for a Dec. 7 appearance in Surry District Court, with the pumpkin returned to the display.

• Thomas Ray Williams, 40, of 256 Beasley Road, was cited for concealment of merchandise Saturday at 840 W. Pine St., the address for the Speedway convenience store, where he allegedly concealed unidentified items. Williams returned the items to police upon request and is scheduled to be in District Court on Dec. 7, along with being banned from store property by the manager.

• Rhonda Lynn Taylor, 57, of King, is facing violations of larceny and possession of stolen goods which were filed last Thursday at Lowes Foods, where Taylor allegedly stole two bottles of vintage wine, a Bic lighter and matches. She is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 20 and has been banned from the business.

• Police were informed on Oct. 24 that a larceny had occurred at Riverside Park on Oct. 7, involving an Apple iPhone 6s Plus cell phone and a case, valued altogether at $780, which were taken by an unknown suspect. The victim of the crime is listed as Luz Maria Rodriguez Torres, a resident of Ricky Lane.