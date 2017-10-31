Police reports

• An encounter with officers responding to a civil disturbance call led to a man being arrested Saturday on break-in and other charges, according to Mount Airy Police Department Reports. Chad Lewis Mitchell, 37, of 155 Shady Ave., was taken into custody at a Marshall Street residence and jailed under a $5,000 secured bond on violations including felonious breaking and entering, second-degree trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia. Mitchell is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Nov. 28.

• Also Saturday, violations of concealment of merchandise were filed against two men at 160 N. Main St., the address for Mayberry Antique Mall. Dale Lawrence Callahan, 38, of 1085 Westlake Drive, allegedly concealed a doorknob, jewelry and a brass duck valued at $37, while Christian Timothy Phillips, 20, listed as homeless, is accused of concealing a men’s bracelet valued at $6. All the property was recovered, with Callahan and Phillips each released under a $500 unsecured bond to appear in District Court on Nov. 13.

• A Pepsi machine was discovered broken into on Oct 19 at an unidentified business location at 1116 W. Pine St. The forcible entry resulted in $400 in damage to the bill validator of the device, with no money listed as stolen.

• Aurora Frances Hodges, 21, of 1502 Stony Knoll Road, Dobson, is facing violations of larceny and possession of stolen property which were filed on Oct. 18 at Walmart. Hodges was detained by Walmart staff members after allegedly taking merchandise valued at $188, which was recovered. She is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Dec. 13.