Booksmarts

The following books have recently been received at the Mount Airy Public Library, and are available for checkout:

Killing Season by Faye Kellerman, fiction

Deep Freeze by John Sandford, fiction

Rooster Bar by John Grisham, fiction

Tell Tale by Jeffrey Archer, fiction

Stranger in the House by Shari Lapena, fiction

Plain Leaving by Leslie Gould, fiction

Sleeping Beauties by Stephen King, large print fiction

The Unquiet Grave by Sharyn McCrumb, large print fiction

Column of Fire by Ken Follett, large print fiction

Indian Summer by Marica Willett, large print fiction

Hawke’s Prey by Reavis Wortham, large print fiction

Behave by Robert Sapolsky, non-fiction

***

Between the Covers Used Book Shop, run by the Friends of the Mount Airy Public Library, will close on Nov. 1. A Going Out of Business Sale will continue through the shop’s closing. All used books will be offered at 50 percent off the current shop price. Between the Covers is located at 140 N. Main Street next to the Earle Theater. Shop hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Book donations may be taken directly to the Mount Airy Public Library for the Fall Used Book Sale which will begin at the library on Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 5 p.m.

***

We are taking donations now for our next book sale. The Friends of the Mount Airy Public Library will hold their Fall Used Book Sale at the Library from Wednesday, Nov. 15, through Monday, Nov. 20. The sale begins with the First Choice Sale on Wednesday, Nov. 15, from 5 to 8 p.m.. On Thursday, Nov. 16, the sale hours will be 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. On Friday, Nov. 17, the sale hours will be 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, is the half-price sale which will run 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The sale ends on Monday, Nov. 20, with Bag Sale Day, 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., and the charge is $2 for a bag of books.

***

New, for struggling readers — Reading With Robin! Robin is a dog, a Dutch Shepherd, who has been trained by Therapy Dogs International to work with children who need help in practicing their reading. Robin will be here on Wednesday of each week, beginning Nov. 1, and there is no need to sign up, just arrive at 3 p.m. for this great service, brought to you by here handlers, Karen and Theo.

***

Preschool story times are held on Wednesday mornings at 10:30 a.m. for 2- and 3-year-olds, and on Thursday mornings at 10:30 a.m. for 4-and 5-year-olds.

***

Baby Storytime, for babies from birth to 24 months, will meet on Thursday mornings at 9:30 a.m.

***

The Book Munchers book club for kids meets at the library on Wednesdays, at 4 p.m. The library will lead the kids in reading books,and doing activities, from various elementary/juvenile titles..

***

The intermediate Spanish class for adults is held at the library each Monday at 5 p.m. except for when we are closed for a holiday.

***

Pajama Story time for kids takes place each Thursday night at 7 p.m. The kids are welcome to wear their pajamas, and bring their cuddle toys. We’ll hear a couple of stories, and do an activity that goes with the story.

***

The library has an Adult Coloring Class on Thursday nights, at 6 p.m. till 8 p.m. The library supplies coloring sheets, colored pencils, and markers, but are are welcome to bring their own supplies as well. The library plays relaxing music, and those participating enjoy hot drinks for those who’d like coffee or tea.

***

Tai Chi is offered each Friday morning at 10 a.m. This class is for everyone, but especially for those with limited mobility, due to conditions such as arthritis.

*****

The Community Book Club meets on the fourth Wednesday of the month, at 1 p.m. New members are always welcome.

***

Teens, aged 12-19 years old, are invited to a new club at the library, called Choices, where we’ll discuss books, movies, music, art, whatever interests them. We will meet on the first Thursday of each month, at 4 p.m.

***

There is an online book club for elementary aged students, that can be accessed with one of our library cards and a pin number, at the website www.nckids.overdrive.com. Use of this online library feature is free with your library card, and they have thousands of other titles to download and read. Check it out!

***

Questions? Call the library at 336-789-5108. Find us on Facebook at Friends of the Mount Airy Public Library.

Go to our website to view our events and catalog online at nwrl.org.

Library hours:

Monday through Thursday 8:30 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Friday 8:30 a.m. till 5 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. till 1 p.m.