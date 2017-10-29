Police reports

• Being parked at a church does not guarantee that a vehicle won’t be targeted for a crime, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. That was the case Tuesday when the car of Mary Anna Miller Arnold of Knollwood Drive was broken into while at Grace Moravian Church on North Main Street. This led to the theft of Arnold’s small green purse containing seven Visa and Mastercard credit cards, an undisclosed sum of money and a driver’s license.

• Police were told Tuesday that a case of financial transaction card fraud had occurred at Walmart, involving a known individual using an EBT (electronic benefits transfer) card to obtain miscellaneous merchandise for which no value was listed. The victim of the crime is Devin Michael Hester of Old U.S. 52-South.

• Gary Ray Dowell, 67, of 802 Spring St., was cited on second-degree trespassing charge on Oct. 8 after he was encountered by police at the general merchandise entrance of Walmart, from which he had been banned the day before. Also the day before, a violation of resisting, obstructing or delaying a public officer was filed against Dowell after police responded to a suspicious-person call at the Lowe’s hardware store.

Dowell matched the description provided by the caller, and allegedly gave his name as “Jerry Caldwell,” leading to the resisting offense. He is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Dec. 12.

• Nicholas Cody Hull, 27, of 928 N. South St., was arrested on three felony charges on Oct. 5, including habitual breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of stolen goods/property. No details were listed concerning the charges, for which Hull was held in the Surry County Jail under a $50,000 secured bond and slated for a Nov. 9 appearance in District Court.

• Police learned on Oct. 5 of a false-pretense case that had occurred at Walmart, which involved a known suspect taking a Keurig coffee machine valued at $159 off a shelf and then fraudulently returning it for a store gift card of the same sum.

• Also on Oct. 5, another incident was reported in which a known suspect had substituted lower-priced merchandise at Walmart for higher-priced merchandise, leading to the theft of $30 worth of T-shirts and a tank top.