Surry County Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Crystal Moreen Shelton Pettry, 36, white female, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, larceny, felony eluding arrest and driving while impaired.

• Amy Wall Riddle, 41, white female, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for felony possession with intent to sell a schedule II controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and larceny.

• Christopher Dean Owens, 31, white male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for possession of a schedule II controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

• William Andrew Flippen, 25, white male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for two counts of driving while impaired level 1, driving while license revoked and no car insurance.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on the absconders tab at the top. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000 or probation at 719-2705.

— — —

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Chasity Faye Carter, 25, white female, wanted for resisting a public officer, failing to appear in court on a charge of breaking and entering, possession of stolen property and larceny after breaking/entering.

• Junior Raul Garcia, 28, white male, wanted for felony possession of stolen firearm, breaking/entering, larceny after breaking entering and injury to personal property.

• Robby D. Todd, 46, white male, wanted for failing to pay child support.

• Thomas M. Shelton, 33, white male, wanted for failing to pay child support.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900 or Crime Stoppers at 786-4000.

Carter http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Chasity-Faye-Carter-copy.jpg Carter Garcia http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Junior-Raul-Garcia.jpg Garcia Riddle http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Riddle.jpg Riddle Pettry http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Pettry.jpg Pettry