The funeral procession of James Randall “Randy” Stevens, of Mount Airy, passed under an American flag flying over the street in front of Bannertown Baptist Church on Saturday. Stevens retired from Bannertown Fire Department after serving 26 years, including seven years as fire chief. Dozens of fire trucks and emergency vehicles from all over the county drove in the procession in his memory.

