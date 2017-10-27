Surry County Sheriff Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Michael Shane Wilson, 32, of Simpson Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest in Dobson Wednesday for failure to appear in court Aug. 23 to face charges of assault on a female and communicating threats. He was given a $15,000 secured bond and a Nov. 1 court date.

• Travis Timothy Hicks, 41, of Hiatt Road, Mount Airy, was served warrants Oct. 20 charging him with assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a female, injury to personal property and injury to real property, all dated Sept. 25. He was given a $3,000 secured bond and a Dec. 4 court date.

• Heather Nichole Buckley, 33, of Haystack Road, Mount Airy, was served warrants Oct. 24 for larceny and possession of stolen goods, dated the day before, for the city of Mount Airy. She was released on a written promise to appear in court Nov. 7.

• Jesse Matthew Cranfill, 23, of Bourbon Trail, Mount Airy, was served warrants Oct. 24 on several driving-related charges, date Oct. 20. These included operating an ATV on a public street, reckless driving, driving under the influence, no vehicle insurance, no vehicle registration, fleeing to elude arrest, and resisting a public officer. He was given a $2,500 secured bond and a Dec. 4 court date.

• David Lee Nice, 53, of Shamrock Lane, Dobson, was served a warrant Oct. 25 on a charge of second-degree trespassing. He was given a $500 secured bond and a Nov. 17 court date.

Nice also has another trespassing charge to face on Nov. 3, as well as resisting an officer on Nov. 14.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following incident reports:

• Titania Tomia Stewart, of 639 Golf Course Road, Pilot Mountain, reported damage to her car on Oct. 21. Between 10:30 p.m. and 10:55 p.m., an unknown suspect caused an estimated $2,000 in damages to the silver 2007 Nissan Altima at the residence.

• Danny Lee Sidden, of Mount Airy, on Oct. 21 reported a trailer stolen from a parking lot at 1493 W. Pine St., Mount Airy. Sometime between Oct. 19-21 someone took the tandem-axle dovetail trailer (valued at $1,300) from the lot.

• Tosha Joines Arthur, of 10767 Haystack Road, reported a stolen car from the residence on Oct. 22. She said the car was taken from the location between 8:30 p.m. the night before and 7 a.m. The 2012 Ford Focus four-door model was valued at $7,500.

• Two employees of Harriet Investment reported damage to property Oct. 23 from people riding ATVs on private property. Gerald Samuel Schafer and Ryan Fuller stated that some time between Oct. 15-20, unknown person(s) caused $1,000 in damage to the land at 1699 W. Pine St. from tearing up the turf with ATVs.