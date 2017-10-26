Police reports

• A break-in of a motor vehicle occurred last Saturday night in the Walmart parking lot, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. It involved the breaking of a window on a 2005 Mercury Mountaineer owned by Alexus Ciara Hardy, of Old Highway 601, to gain entry. No property was listed as missing, but the damage was put at $150.

• Thomas Harvey Snow, 68, of 121 Hamburg St., was arrested Saturday and charged with misuse of the county 911 system. Snow was taken into custody at his residence after allegedly continuing to call the system for non-emergency matters, with three separate incidents cited. The man, whom police records state was intoxicated at the time, was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $500 secured bond and slated for a Dec. 14 District Court appearance.

• Andrea Rachelle Hawks, 31, of 240 Starlite Road, No. 117, was arrested on Oct. 8 on an outstanding warrant for a school attendance law violation filed on Aug. 29 and an order for arrest for two counts of failing to appear in court issued on Sept. 4. Hawks was jailed under a $1,300 secured bond. Her court date is Nov. 17 for the school violation.

On Dec. 14 she faces charges of misdemeanor larceny and possession of stolen goods.

• Jacob Dandridge Pendleton III, 54, of 339 Hadley St., was arrested on offenses including hit and run, driving while impaired, driving while license revoked and transporting an open container of alcohol on Oct. 6 stemming from a crash investigation.

Pendleton, who was taken into custody on Newsome Street at Jeffries Street, was held in the Surry County Jail with no bond figure listed. He is to be in Surry District Court on Nov. 30.