Police reports

• A false-pretense crime was discovered last Saturday at Circle K on Rockford Street, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports, which involved an unknown suspect having money transferred to a gift card without authorization. No loss figure was listed.

• Items were discovered stolen Monday from a 2010 Toyota Camry owned by Sharon Lynn Smitherman. The incident occurred at Smitherman’s residence on Virginia Street, where someone opened the door to the car and took a pair of $100 prescription sunglasses, compact discs valued at $35 and $7 in food items including oatmeal.

• Callaway’s Sales and Manufacturing on East Oak Street was the scene of a larceny discovered Monday, which involved property valued at $105 being stolen from an outside dock, including an aluminum dock board and a steel cover.

• A black snakeskin wallet owned by Melissa Lynn Pike of McBride Road was discovered missing Saturday at Food Lion on West Lebanon Street. The loss also included a driver’s license, a Social Security card and Medicare and other cards.

• Sandi Michelle Harris, 33, of Hamptonville, was arrested on Oct. 13 on a charge of felony violation of larceny from a merchant, with no details of the alleged offense given. Harris was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond and slated for a Dec. 14 appearance in District Court.

• A case of injury to personal property occurred on Oct. 7 at Starlite Motel, where a known individual punched his hand through a metal frame glass window and caused damage put at $150.

• Vandalism was discovered on Oct. 6 at Mayberry Market and Souvenirs on North Main Street downtown, where graffiti was sprayed on a brick wall. The damage was estimated at $70.

• Two men were arrested on various charges on Oct. 5 after a traffic stop in the area of Old Toast Road and Beasley Street. Jeffrey Stuart Blevins, 53, of 575 Towe Road, Pilot Mountain, and Jeremy Franklin Collins, 30, of 3086 Pine Ridge Road, Mount Airy, are each accused of supplying fictitious information to an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Blevins additionally was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, in addition to being served with an order for arrest for failing to appear in court. Substances seized during his arrest included marijuana, clonazepam and methadone.

Additional offenses issued against Collins include possession of a Schedule VII controlled substance, driving while license revoked, no insurance and displaying a fictitious license tag. Blevins was jailed under a $5,500 secured bond and Collins, $500 secured, with both men scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Nov. 13.