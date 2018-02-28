Westfield News

Don’t forget the sixth annual donkey basketball game Friday night, March 2, at North Stokes High School at 7 p.m. This year’s game is dedicated to breast cancer and the Pink Heals fire truck will be at this event. All proceeds from the 50-50 drawing will go to help fight breast cancer, and the firemen will be wearing pink t shirts. Tickets are $6 in advance at Dan River Family Restaurant, Danbury General Store or from any Danbury firemen. Come out March 2 and support your community.

West End Arts on West Main Street in Pilot Mountain has great classes in pottery. Instructors are Sylvia Lawson and Joel Jessup. 336-368-2064- go enjoy.

The 311 Speedway is hosting its Cabin Fever 50 March 23 and March 24. Gates open at 3 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 p.m. Ticket costs are $20 for the stands, $30 for the pits. A two-day special pass cost $35 for the stands, $55 for the pits. For more information call 336-413-0744

Amy Joe’s Grill in Westfield has started having music on Tuesday nights from 6 to 8 p.m.

It’s For The Birds! An event at Horne Creek Farm Saturday, March 10 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for all the children. Join the staff of Horne Creek Farm and learn about the different birds in our region. You will go on a nature hike and make a birdseed cake. Cost is $10.70 per child and requires advance register by March 8. Call 336-325-2298 for more information.

Rock House Ruritan Club will have a turkey shoot every Saturday night until the end of March, weather permitting. They open at 5 p.m. and start shooting at 6 p.m.

Rock House Ruritan Club also rents the club’s building out. Call Mary Romine at 336-351-6551 or Nancy Speaks at 336-351-6551 for more information.

Francisco Volunteer Fire Department will hold a chicken stew Saturday, March 10. The stew is $5 a quart, advance orders only. All orders must be submitted by March 2 at midnight. To order see a fire department member or call 336-351-2696 and leave your name and telephone number and number of quarts of stew. Someone will call you back to verify your order. Support the fire department and community!

The Rock House Ruritan Vendors Sale will be April 14. Put that on your calendar.

The Jomeokee Marketplace Spring 2018 event is Saturday, April 7 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. This will be held at Jomeokee Park in Pinnacle. For sale: antiques, vintage, homemade, boutique, food, and the like.

A few people that need birthday wishes are: Gary Joe Simmons, Kaleah Pyles, Adelynn Southern, Reggie Francis, Stephanie Presnell, Billy Simmons, Mary Stevens and Tristen Mason.

Special prayers for Ray King, Tony Searcy, Elizabeth Joyce, Dorothy Simmons, Lanny Martin, Ed Hooker, Hallie Hall, Jeff Hooker, Mike Palmer, Leo and Fronia Gravely, Jorge Comptis, Donnie Benge and Larry Stone.

Sympathy goes to the Simmons family. Derrick Renardo Simmons Sr., was born 1967 and died on Feb. 16, 2018. Derrick drove a dump truck for John D. Tate’s Lumber Company, and could operate any type of machinery and was also a good mechanic. He was well known in the Brown Mountain Community and surrounding areas.

By Jane Nunn Special to The News

Jane Nunn may be reached at 336-351-6866.

