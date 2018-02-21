Westfield News

Allee Glenn Kiser’s birthday was Feb 15. She was 10 years old. Allee Glenn (Bean) celebrated her double digit birthday at Pizza Hut with friends and family. Bean, out of all the 10-year-olds out there, you are by far the coolest.

Happy Birthday, Bean!

Congratulations to fifth grade teacher , Judy Dearborn at Nancy Reynolds Elementary. The Stokes County Board of Education recognized her for one of the top teachers in Stokes County and the state for student growth.

Is Genesis history? Playing one night only on Thursday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. at The Grand 18 Winston Salem IMAX. Cost is $13.34, so take your friends to see the beauty of God’s creation on the big screen.

Taylor Vaden will perform at Town and Country Grille in King on Friday, Feb. 23 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

West End Arts on West Main Street in Pilot Mountain has great classes in pottery. Instructors are Sylvia Lawson and Joel Jessup. 336-368-2064- go enjoy.

There will be a pinto bean/hot dog supper for the Donnie McQuinn family and Lanny Martin on Saturday, Feb. 24 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. This benefit will be held at Brown Mountain Baptist Church fellowship hall.

Amy Joe’s Grill in Westfield has started having music on Tuesday nights from 6 to 8 p.m.

It’s For The Birds! An event at Horne Creek Farm Saturday, March 10 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for all the children. Join the staff of Horne Creek Farm and learn about the different birds in our region. You will go on a nature hike and make a birdseed cake. Cost is $10.70 per child and requires advance register by March 8. Call 336-325-2298 for more information.

Rock House Ruritan Club will have a turkey shoot every Saturday night until the end of March, weather permitting. They open at 5 p.m. and start shooting at 6 p.m.

Rock House Ruritan Club also rents the club’s building out. Call Mary Romine at 336-351-6551 or Nancy Speaks at 336-351-6551 for more information.

Francisco Volunteer Fire Department will hold a chicken stew Saturday, March 10. The stew is $5 a quart, advance orders only. All orders must be submitted by March 2 at midnight. To order see a fire department member or call 336-351-2696 and leave your name and telephone number and number of quarts of stew. Someone will call you back to verify your order. Support the fire department and community!

The Rock House Ruritan Vendors Sale will be April 14. Put that on your calendar.

The Jomeokee Marketplace Spring 2018 event is Saturday, April 7 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. This will be held at Jomeokee Park in Pinnacle. For sale: antiques, vintage, homemade, boutique, food, and the like.

Special prayers for Ray King, Tony Searcy, Elizabeth Joyce, Dorothy Simmons, Lanny Martin, Ed Hooker, Hallie Hall, Jeff Hooker, Mike Palmer, Leo and Fronia Gravely, Jorge Comptis, Donnie Benge and Larry Stone.

Jane Nunn may be reached at 336-351-6866.

