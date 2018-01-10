Mountain View explores biblical plants

The Mountain View Gardeners Garden Club began the new year with a meeting on Jan. 4 at the William Alfred Moore House. The group’s guest speaker was Libby Ayers who had prepared a program titled “Discovering God’s Work in Your Garden and Kitchen.”

Ayers, a biblical scholar, presented an overview of selected species from the 100 specifically named plants in the Bible from Genesis to Revelations. Her presentation was theological and thought-provoking. She offered new insight and a profound perspective with familiar scripture. Ayers led the membership along garden paths in Eden and Gethsemane along with the discovery of other biblical botanical gardens.

Libby Ayers, a biblical scholar (left) and Mountain View Gardener Peggy Rees (right) discuss flora found in the Holy Land.