A Child’s Christmas coming to Horne Creek

PINNACLE — Horne Creek Farm is offering an opportunity for parents to show their kids just what a Christmas without all the modern commercialism might be like.

The organization will be holding A Child’s Christmas on the Farm on Dec. 2. The theme for this year’s program is “Twas the Night Before Christmas.”

Though its author is disputed, with the poem being attributed to both Clement Clarke Moore and Henry Livingston Jr. over the years, it was definitely first published on Dec. 23, 1823, in the Troy Sentinel newspaper in upstate New York.

Participants to Horne Creek’s program will hear a reading of the poem, then take part in caroling and a craft activity. The program will conclude with refreshments. This event was specifically designed for children ages 6 to 11, not adults. Tickets are necessary to attend the program. The fee is $15 plus 7 percent sales tax ($16.05 per child). Times for the programs are 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m. Tickets are limited, so call 336-325-2298 to make reservations.

Horne Creek Historical Farm is located at 308 Horne Creek Farm Road, Pinnacle. Horne Creek is operated by the Division of State Historic Sites, within the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

Christmas will be celebrated at Horne Creek Living Historical Farm soon. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Christmas-Pictures-011-formatted.jpg Christmas will be celebrated at Horne Creek Living Historical Farm soon. Submitted photo