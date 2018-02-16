Let’s spread a little more love!

Greeting’s my friends; it is an absolute pleasure to speak with you for a moment. I would like to speak to you concerning the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Oh what a wonderful topic this can be! I really do not think anything else could be more enjoyable. Well, if you really love him. It is a subject that I never get tired of or get bored with.

We are also going to speak with you a little concerning Black History Month. We really could spread a little more love. It doesn’t seem to be enough love circling around. We know God represents love. He is love. The closer you walk with the Lord the more you will extend your love to people, all people. There are no limits with God. (Deuteronomy 6:5) and (Matthew 22:37) And thou shall love the Lord, thy God with all thine heart, and with all thy soul, and all thy might. You will also find this scripture in (2-Kiings 23-25) speaking of spreading a little more love. (Proverbs 8:17) quotes, I love them that love me; and those that seek me early shall find me.

We are celebrating Black History Month. I am proud of that. We have so much to be thankful for. So instead of us regressing backward, let us continue to go forward, with power and zest. With God all things are possible, if only we believe. Have faith in God. (Matthew 21:22) And all things, Whatsoever ye shall ask in prayer, believing, ye shall receive.

We have so many people we should be grateful for for the work that they have accomplished. I thank those in government that are working diligently for a cause. Heather McGee, president of the liberal movement and top advisor for the immigration debate movement and democratic strategist. There are so many we could speak on, but we can’t give history on everyone. Although we are giving a little history on what this month is all about. We still want to tell you about Jesus. We are talking about Jesus. We are talking about spreading a little more love.

(Jeremiah 31:3) The Lord hath appeared of old unto me, saying, Yea I have loved thee with an everlasting love: therefore with loving kindness have I drawn thee. The Bible says (Matthew 5:44) Love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate, and pray for them that despitefully use you, and persecute you.

My fellow readers I must thank the Lord Jesus Christ, for the people who have the love, and ambition to help in so many ways. To also give thanks to some that may have been forgotten. But we can’t remember everyone. I know we all remember Colin Powell, who served as secretary of state for years. We thank each and everyone for their service. Most of all, we thank God. We will give you more next time.

May God bless you all.

By Florence Green Evangelist

Florence E Green is an evangelist with God’s Word Ministry.

