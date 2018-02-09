The road to success is being the best

We greet each and every one of you in the name of the The Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. We appreciate so much the reading of the articles each week. We hope you will continue to do so.

We are celebrating Black History Month. Most of all we are celebrating Jesus Christ. I cannot celebrate joyously without saying; Lord, you made this possible. The Black History Month we celebrate. Lord, I give you the glory, and honor. You Lord, gave us the motivation to celebrate our history.

The Bible says in Phil: 4-13, I can do all things through Christ, which strengthen me. Whatever you do in your spiritual walk be the best. All that you can be. Be the most excellent, suitable person you can possibly be. God wants our best. The road we take in our personal life, as well as in our spiritual life, we should glorify him.

When Jesus told Mary and Martha that their brother Lazarus, sickness was not unto death. But it was to glorify God. (Jn: 11-4). Success comes with a price. But everything good and perfect comes from God, including your gifts.

Sometimes the road we choose can get a little rough. But the Lord can make a crooked path straight. (Matthew: 3-2) John the Baptist saying, Repent ye: for the Kingdom of Heaven is at hand. (Matthew: 3-3) For this is he that was spoken of by the prophet E-sa’-ias, saying the voice of one crying in the wilderness, prepare ye the way of the Lord, make his paths straight. If we cry out, he will hear us.

We are speaking of Black History month. We can acknowledge the Reverend Wyatt T. Walker, who worked closely with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in the causes and marches for equality, and freedom for all races. Rev. Walker was the grandson of a slave. He was born in 1929, and died Friday the Jan. 27, 2018. The Rev. Walker lived his dream. Praise God!

There are so many I would like to expound on, but hopefully the next time. I am also so proud of my late father, George Owen Smith, who worked at the Pannell Knitting Mill in Stuart Virginia. He was the first African-American to work there for many years. That was a road to success, back then. He truly was the BEST. Well, I thought so.

When we truly work hard, God always rewards. I know Jesus never fails us. I do hope you were blessed by this article.

May god richly bless you!

http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Florence-green-New2-1.jpg

By Florence Green Evangelist

Florence E Green is an evangelist with God’s Word Ministry.

