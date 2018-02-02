Greetings, my brothers and sisters in Christ. A year has come and gone. We have embarked in a new year. The year of 2018. The year of 2017 passed so quickly.

In spite of our misfortunes we may have experienced throughout the year, we are still so blessed. Blessed beyond belief. Most of the time it is very difficult to put into words how blessed we are. We are not only excited about our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ; we are celebrating Black History Month.

We made history with our First African American President Barack Obama, and first family. They have made their history. There are doors opening, but still not enough. But we thank God for those that were open. Rev. 3-20: Behold, I stand at the door, and knock: if any man hear my voice, and open the door, I will come in to him, and sup with him, and he with me.

So many strong men and women have paved the way and stood strong for us, so we must honor that and continue the race. Hebrews 12:1 Let us lay aside every weight and, and the sin which doth so easily beset us, and let us run with patience the race that is set before us.

My late mother went home to be with the Lord on April 11, 2013. It only seems like yesterday. My dear mother was the first African-American to start a gospel radio program at WHEO Radio in Stuart, Virginia. So many people got saved from her radio ministry. What a blessing.

My fellow Christians, it’s time to rise and shine. I think we have been sitting too long. Jeremiah 47:2- Thus saith the Lord; behold, waters rise up out of the north, and shall be an overflowing flood, and shall overflow the land, and all that is there in; the city and them dwell there in; then the men shall cry, and all the men shall cry, and all the inhabitants of the land shall howl.

Isn’t that just what is happening today? The floods and the mud slides and the hurricanes. The violent storms. And we don’t believe there is a God? It is very sad. IS: 60-1 Arise, Shine; for thy light is come and the glory of the Lord is risen upon thee. Eph: 5-14- Wherefore he saith, awake thou that sleepest, and arise from the dead, and Christ shall give the light. Eph: 5-15- See that ye walk circumspectly, not as fools, but as wise, (carefully).

So let us rise, and shine, my fellow Christians. It is truly time.

God Bless You!

http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Florence-green-New2.jpg

By Florence Green Evangelist

Florence E Green is an evangelist with God’s Word Ministry.

Florence E Green is an evangelist with God’s Word Ministry.