God is calling you to holiness

I Peter 1:15, “But as he which hath called you is holy, so be ye holy in all manner of conversation (word and behavior). Read also I Thess.4:7.

Noah Webster defined holiness as, purity of heart; sanctified affections; moral goodness.

We are told in God’s Word that he has begun a good work in us, and will perform that work until the day of Jesus Christ. It’s then we will be complete. We will be like him. (Phil.1:6, I John 3:2)

God wants to elevate us to his side in time to come, and has sent his Holy Spirit to live within us to help us be holy. Read Rev.3:21 and I Cor.6:19-20.

Yes, we received his righteousness at that point of our being “born again”, and we are justified in God’s holy eyes, and we are sealed forever by his Holy Spirit of promise, and our name is permanently written in The Book Of Life, however, we must still walk this earth in this body of dust, until this season of life is ended. (Rom.3:22,26, Rom.5:1,9, Eph.1:13, Rev.21:27).

Even after our salvation we wrestle within ourselves. We are flesh and we are spirit, and as Paul the Apostle of Christ stated, “For the good that I would I do not: but the evil which I would not, that I do.” The natural, carnal man wars against the born again spiritual man. Ultimately, Paul concludes, “I delight in the law of God after the inward man…I thank God through Jesus Christ our Lord. So then, with the mind, I myself serve the law of God;” (Rom.7:18-25, 8:1-14).

Do you see here that it is with your mind that you make a conscious decision to bring your body into subjection and obedience to the will of God? We have victory over the lusts and urges of the flesh, and we escape falling to temptation, when we daily abide in Christ, and walk in the Spirit. Gal.5:16 “walk in the Spirit, and ye shall not fulfill the lust of the flesh.” Read Eph.4:22-24.

The new man desires to do the will of God. When we do righteousness, when we do what is right, it’s then that we bring glory to our Heavenly Father, and lay up personal reward for a good work. We also are far more effective in proving to and persuading others who are watching our lives, that God is true, and that he does bless those who live for him, and who point the way to and guide others to faith in the Savior. (Matt.5:14-16, 25:21, Dan.12:3)

There is a big problem with someone claiming to be a Christian, but continuing to live carnal, rather than living life in the Spirit. I Corinthians 15:34 “Awake to righteousness, and sin not; for some have not the knowledge of God: I speak this to your shame.” As Jesus said, “ye shall know them by their fruits.” Read Matt.7:16-21, Rom.6:11-18, I Cor.6:9-11. Are you a true Christian, a follower of Christ and His teachings, or in word only, with no evidence of being changed? Are you convincing the people around you to come to Jesus, or are you driving them away with your hypocrisy? I hear too often, “I’m only human”, or “I’m just an old sinner saved by grace”. The old sinner saved by grace is water under the bridge. Now, we are so much more! I hope that you will receive his truth about this. Let us look to God’s Word, and be enlightened.

John 1:12-13 “But as many as have received Him, to them gave He power to become the sons of God, even to them that believe on His name. Which were born…born of god.” Consider Eph. 5:8 “For ye were sometimes darkness, but now are ye light in the lord: walk as children of light:”

II Cor.5:21 “For He (God the Father) hath made Him (Jesus) to be sin for us, Who knew no sin; that We might be made the righteousness of God in him.”

Rom. 1:6-7 “Among whom are ye also the called of Jesus Christ… beloved of God, called to be saints:”

The victory is already won. All we need to do is embrace that we are saints in Christ. Have faith in His power in and over us, and receive and accept who we are called to be! Then, allow him to live through you. In our own strength we cannot be holy, but as we abide in Christ, and yield to his Spirit, we will fulfill our destiny as God’s offspring, pointing to Jesus and lighting up this World around us! You may be a work in progress, but, God is calling you to holiness. won’t you answer him “yes Lord?”

