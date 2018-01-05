Hear and listen, God is calling you

This New Year, we have a new opportunity for a fresh start. As we look back, we see where we’ve had some struggles, some failures, but hopefully we’ve also had some victories. We learn from life’s lessons. We plan, and make goals for tomorrow based on our experiences this past year, then, we make different choices where we need to, for better results. Sometimes we even change our direction. Many of us make resolutions. We resolve to do something to make our lives or ourselves better. I encourage you to resolve to allow God to take the wheel in your life. Let Him be your God.

The first call God makes is when we are a lost and prodigal soul. He calls us to Himself for our salvation and our spiritual rebirth. He calls us to faith in Him as Savior and calls for our repentance, our change of heart from sin and self to God. All we need do is hear and listen, then act on what He asks of us.

I Peter 2:9 “…show forth the praises of Him who has called you out of darkness into His marvelous light.” (Eph.5:8, II Cor.4:3-4)

Mark 1:14-15 “Jesus came…saying, the kingdom of God is at hand: repent ye, and believe the gospel.” (Acts 17:30, Rom.1:16, John 3:33)

Motivation! We all do better if we have a driving motivation, an inspiration. Think about this recent holy season celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, God the Father’s Gift to the world, which by the way includes you too!

John 3:16 “For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth on Him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”

Then, consider the ultimate Gift, the gift of salvation that Jesus Christ gave to each one who believes on and receives Him as LORD. Romans 6:23 “For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.”

I Timothy 2:6 “Who gave Himself a ransom for all…” Jesus can redeem us from the failures of our past, plus give us a sure and secure hope for the future. (Heb.6:18-19)

His great love motivates me to live within Him. Jesus purchased our pardon and peace, through His self sacrifice for your sin and my sin. By faith in His righteousness, We receive His righteousness. (Philippians 3:9) I’ve made a covenant with Him to believe on Him as Lord and Savior, and to belong to Him. I then passed from death to life, and through His Spirit, I was born again. I became a Christian. There are many who identify themselves as Christians, but the accurate definition of a Christian is “a follower of Christ and His teachings”. This is a good time for self-examination. Ask yourself, Am I truly following Christ? Am I obeying God in submission to His Word and His will? Jesus asks us to “deny self, and take up our cross, and follow Him”. Is there enough evidence to convict me of being a Christian? (Mark 8:34-38, John 10:27, 14:21, I John 2:3-4)

God is calling us to Himself, to receive from Him our salvation. Hear and listen.

Matthew 11:28-30 Jesus said, “Come unto Me, all of ye that labor and are heavy laden (burdened), and I will give you rest…ye shall find rest to your souls. For My yoke is easy, and My burden is light.” (Ephesians 2:1-8)

Each of us can believe with our whole heart in His righteousness, confess that Jesus is LORD, and repent, submit to His will for the free gift of eternal life within Him.

John 6:35 “And Jesus said to them, I am the bread of life: he that comes to Me shall never hunger”(for salvation); “and he that believes on Me shall never thirst”.

Rev.22:17 Hear and listen, God is calling you to come to Him!

