Adkins and Powell are wed

Kassidy Faye Adkins and Garrett Landen Powell were united in marriage on January 20, 2018, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Pilot Mountain, N.C., ministered by Randy H. Edwards.

The bride is the daughter of Denise and Scott Adkins. She is the granddaughter of the late Linda Payne and Dennis Payne; and Larry and Saundra Adkins.

She graduated from Surry Community College with certificate in Medical Office as well as an Associates Degree in Arts. She is employed at Wilson-Cook Medical Inc. in Winston-Salem, N.C. as a Group Leader.

The groom is the son of Melissa Powell, Eric and Santina Powell. He is the grandson of Kris and Dale Wall, Rhonda and John Powell.

He graduated from East Surry High School. The groom is employed at Wilson-Cook Medical Inc. in Winston-Salem.

The bride was given in marriage by Scott Adkins.

The bride’s dress was an ivory gown with lace that was entwined with gold thread and beading. The brides headpiece was a silver and cristal comb.

The bouquet was from Creative Designs and consisted of Black Calla Lilies, Roses, Spider Mums and Hanging Amaranthus.

Meagan Fulton of Meagan Leigh Photography did the photography and Jessica Turner did the video for the wedding.

The reception was a taco bar that was catered by Ron and Kristi Fell.

Music for the ceremony was provided by Ashley Dezern the DJ for the day.

The couple will reside at 320 N. Key Street Apt 106 in Pilot Mountain.