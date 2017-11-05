Marion, Potts wed

Candice Breanne Marion and Edson Potts were united in marriage on Saturday, May 27, 2017, at 4 p.m. at Turkey Ford Baptist Church in Mount Airy. Reverend Steven W. Corn officiated the ceremony. The bride is the daughter of Brenda Marion and the late Richard Marion of Mount Airy. The groom is the son of the late James Green and Arbutus Potts of White Plains. The bride was given in marriage by her mother and family.

The bride wore an ivory empire-waisted, strapless wedding gown from David’s Bridal with exquisite hand-beaded lace. The fitted bodice flowed into a soft chiffon skirt and the train was accented with beaded lace detail from the waist to hem. Peeking from under the gown were cowboy boots. The bride’s hair was adorned with a crystal floral design headband and was tied with a sheer organza ribbon. The bride wore an elbow length veil accented with beading. The jewelry worn by the bride was a matching crystal necklace and earring set. The bride carried blue hydrangeas, pink and yellow roses, and Gerber daisies with baby’s breath made by Creative Designs. There were three white roses in the bridal bouquet in memory of the bride’s late father and the groom’s late parents.

The matron of honor was Kelly Mitchell of Dobson, sister of the bride. Bridesmaid was Madison Cockerham of Mount Airy. The flower girl was Jordan Watson of Dobson. The ring bearer was Liam Mitchell of Dobson, nephew of the bride who carried the rings on a fishing pole. The matron of honor and bridesmaid wore mint green, strapless chiffon dresses with a high-low hemline and wore cowboy boots. The flower girl wore a white spaghetti-strap, chiffon, tea length dress with a mint green sash and cowboy boots. The matron of honor and bridesmaid carried flowers of the same variety and color as the bride. Best Man was Cody Johnson of Ararat, best friend of the groom. Groomsman was Charlie Atkinson of Dobson, brother in-law of the groom. The chiming of the hour was done by Ryan Jones. The best man and groomsman wore baby blue, long-sleeve shirts with ivory vests and jeans with cowboy boots. The ring bearer also wore a baby blue long sleeve shirt with jeans and cowboy boots.

The wedding was directed by Emmy Corn. The wedding cake servers were Brenda Martin and Sharon Jones. Guests were greeted at the register by Sydney McKeaver and Carrie McKeaver. The bridal party was announced by Russell Cockerham at the reception. Photography was done by Jennifer Draughn Photography with videography done by 201 Media Productions. Following the ceremony, the bride and groom hosted a reception in the church fellowship hall where guests enjoyed smoked chicken from CountrySide BBQ of Marion, NC. The guests enjoyed wedding cake that was made by Hortons Bakery in Galax, Virginia. The bride and groom enjoyed a rehearsal dinner with family and friends at The Depot. The bridal couple departed on a honeymoon trip to Maine and now resides in Mount Airy.