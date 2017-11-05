Johnson, Crouse wed

Ashley Elizabeth Johnson of Mount Airy and William Joseph Crouse of Mount Airy were united in marriage on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, at Rosa Lee Manor Pilot Mountain with Rev. David Gantt officiating the wedding.

The bride is the daughter of Marty and Liz Johnson of Mount Airy. She graduated from North Surry High School in 2008 and graduated from Appalachian State University in 2012. She is an elementary teacher with Surry County Schools, Mount Airy.

The groom is the son of Theresa Crouse of Mount Airy. He graduated from North Surry High School in 2002 and is employed as a building specialist with Carport Central, Mount Airy.

The bride was given in marriage by her father Marty Johnson.

The matron of honor was, Mrs. Paige Ramsey of Mount Holly. Bridesmaids were Mrs. Chelsea Hawks of Mount Airy, Miss Haley Jennings (future sister-in-law of the bride) of Raleigh, Miss Samantha Newman of Roaring River and Miss Jamie Williams of Wilkesboro. The flower girl was Ava Hawks.

Mr. Nick Cushman of Woodland, VA served as best man. The groomsmen were Mr. Terry Ayers of Mount Airy, Mr. Billy Dowell of Mount Airy, Mr. Eddie Johnson (brother of the bride) of Raleigh and Mr. Richard Utt of Mount Airy. The ring bearer was Chance Utt.

The wedding director was Mrs. Ashley Gantt, and music for the ceremony was provided by Miss Jennifer Johnson of Davenport, Florida, Mr Keith Moser, Mr. Josh Hawks and Miss Rachel Brintle, all of Mount Airy.

Following a honeymoon trip on a Caribbean cruise, the couple will reside in Mount Airy.