Bruner, Elliott engagement announced


Carley Renee Elliott and Colton Ray Bruner


Carley Renee Elliott and Colton Ray Bruner, together with their families, announce their engagement and upcoming marriage.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of Gary and Kelly Elliott of Pilot Mountain.

The prospective groom is the son of Russell and Tena Bruner of Ararat, North Carolina, and Cynthia Williams of Yadkinville.

The bride-to-be is a sophomore at UNC Wilmington and is studying Special Education.

The prospective groom is a Lance Corporal with the United States Marine Corps and is stationed at Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville.

The wedding is set for May,

