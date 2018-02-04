Gross and Inman engaged

Camille Rani Gross and Hayden Maxwell Inman, together with their families, announce their engagement and upcoming marriage.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of Gary and Pushpa Gross of Charlotte, N.C.

The prospective groom is the son of Karen Inman and Thomas Gambill both of Mount Airy.

The bride-to-be is a graduate of Colby College in Waterville, Maine. She is employed at as a third grade teacher at Pave Southeast Charter School in Raleigh.

The prospective groom is a graduate of NC State. He is employed at Associate Solutions as an architect with Verizon Enterprise Solutions.

The wedding is set for March 11, 2018, at 4 p.m. at The Point Church in Raleigh.