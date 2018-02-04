Posted on by

Gross and Inman engaged


Camille Rani Gross and Hayden Maxwell Inman


Submitted Photo

Camille Rani Gross and Hayden Maxwell Inman, together with their families, announce their engagement and upcoming marriage.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of Gary and Pushpa Gross of Charlotte, N.C.

The prospective groom is the son of Karen Inman and Thomas Gambill both of Mount Airy.

The bride-to-be is a graduate of Colby College in Waterville, Maine. She is employed at as a third grade teacher at Pave Southeast Charter School in Raleigh.

The prospective groom is a graduate of NC State. He is employed at Associate Solutions as an architect with Verizon Enterprise Solutions.

The wedding is set for March 11, 2018, at 4 p.m. at The Point Church in Raleigh.

