Bledsoes celebrate 50th anniversary

Ronnie R. Bledsoe and Sandra T. Bledsoe of Moser Road, Ararat, are celebrating their anniversary after having been married for 50 years. They will be celebrating with family.

Mrs. Bledsoe is the former Sandra Tilley.

The couple have one son, Todd Bledsoe, of Ararat, NC, one daughter Amanda Jackson and husband (Robbie) of Ararat, NC, as well as three granddaughters, Whitney Long (and husband Jake) of Mount Airy, Chelsey Reeves (and husband Tanner) of Westfield, and Carly Jackson of Ararat, NC.

Both husband and wife are retired.