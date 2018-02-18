Posted on by

Bledsoes celebrate 50th anniversary


Sandra T. Bledsoe and Ronnie R. Bledsoe


Submitted Photo

Ronnie R. Bledsoe and Sandra T. Bledsoe of Moser Road, Ararat, are celebrating their anniversary after having been married for 50 years. They will be celebrating with family.

Mrs. Bledsoe is the former Sandra Tilley.

The couple have one son, Todd Bledsoe, of Ararat, NC, one daughter Amanda Jackson and husband (Robbie) of Ararat, NC, as well as three granddaughters, Whitney Long (and husband Jake) of Mount Airy, Chelsey Reeves (and husband Tanner) of Westfield, and Carly Jackson of Ararat, NC.

Both husband and wife are retired.

Sandra T. Bledsoe and Ronnie R. Bledsoe
http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Docscan036-1-.jpgSandra T. Bledsoe and Ronnie R. Bledsoe Submitted Photo

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

7:58 am |    

Museum seeks to enhance ‘hands-on’ education

Museum seeks to enhance ‘hands-on’ education
7:35 pm |    

MAHS welcomes in ‘Year of the Dog’

MAHS welcomes in ‘Year of the Dog’
8:34 am |    

‘Very good’ year eyed for local economy

‘Very good’ year eyed for local economy
comments powered by Disqus