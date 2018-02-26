Garden club enjoys Dutch treat

At its February meeting, the Mountain View Gardeners Garden Club enjoyed a Dutch treat provided by hostesses Elaine Harbour and Judy Kirkman.

Club members imagined they were in Holland with the multiple arrangements of fresh tulips. Numerous sizes of wooden shoes from the Netherlands were displayed from the combined collections of Judy and her daughter, Jamie Kelly. The tablescape included attractive pieces of Dutch Delft earthenware.

The blue and white pottery was mimicked by a delicious Delft tile design cake. Club members embraced their virtual tour of Holland’s sneak peek of spring during the chill of winter.

Mountain View Garden Club members present are: (from bottom left to right) Mary Higgs, Joy Barlow, Elaine Harbour, Tamra Thomas, club president, and Betty Wright; (back row) Marie Simmons, Barbara Oliver, Mary Planer, Judy Kirkman, Brenda Edwards and Jenny Cooke. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Garden-Club-February-2018.jpeg Mountain View Garden Club members present are: (from bottom left to right) Mary Higgs, Joy Barlow, Elaine Harbour, Tamra Thomas, club president, and Betty Wright; (back row) Marie Simmons, Barbara Oliver, Mary Planer, Judy Kirkman, Brenda Edwards and Jenny Cooke. A Delft tile design cake http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Garden-Club-February-meeting-pic-no.-2.jpeg A Delft tile design cake