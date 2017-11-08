Cake mix cookies for a crowd

Powering through the lingering fatigue of a week-long cold, Angela Llewellyn spent Sunday baking seven kinds of cookies for a cookie drive she had organized for the Mount Airy Public Library.

A cookie swap held at the library last year designed to let participants test out each other’s favorite recipes and then share those recipes for future baking brought out a dozen cookie bakers. “We ate a lot of cookies that night,” said Llewellyn, an assistant librarian who specializes in programming and events. “And then we took a lot more home.”

This year, Llewellyn had the idea that some of those excess cookies might be better used by sending off to active-duty military personnel who might appreciate some cookies from home.

She put out some feelers on social media and, sure enough, it didn’t take long to get an answer. A young man named Jeremiah Johnson who had been involved briefly with the Library’s Dewey Decimal Players and had done some plays with Llewellyn’s husband, Brack Llewellyn, while at the Early College, is now stationed “outside Niger at the edge of the Sahara,” according to Llewellyn.

Johnson told her, “There are 45 men and women here who would be tickled to get cookies from home.”

Hearing that cookies would be needed for 45 people and not knowing how many people would participate in the cookie event on Monday sent Llewellyn into overdrive on Sunday and she started churning out cookies.

Llewellyn calls her cookies “Dolled-Up Cookies” because you start with a box of cake mix and a basic recipe of two other ingredients, then doll them up with additional ingredients. She added a box of appropriately-flavored pudding mix to the cookies to help keep them moist longer.

“I don’t know how long it will take them to get there,” she said. “And maybe they’ll be in crumbles,” she added, worried about packaging. Llewellyn had obtained some military approved shipping packages from stamps.com, and said she thought they were also available at the post office. The boxes are provided free of charge. It is only necessary to pay for postage, she said.

Monday’s cookie swap and drive did not turn out the numbers that last year’s event did, but it did bring the names of some additional military personnel who could use some cookies. So Llewellyn plans to bake several more batches before sending them off at the end of the week. She welcomes anyone who would like to participate to drop cookies off at the library before Friday. Purchased cookies are also welcomed.

Basic recipe for Angela Llewellyn’s Dolled-Up Cookies

1 box of cake mix

1/2 cup oil

2 eggs

Use a box of pudding mix to keep the cookies moist longer. The following variations are some of the ways Llewellyn has dolled up her cookies.

S’mores Cookies

Chocolate fudge cake mix (1/2 cup oil, 2 eggs)

chocolate chips

marshmallows

Almond Joy Cookies

Coconut cake mix

coconut

chocolate chips

chopped mixed nuts

Orange Spice Creme Drops

Orange cake mix

cheesecake pudding mix

cloves

ginger

cinnamon

Rolled in sugar

Cranberry White Chocolate Chip

White cake mix

Soak dried cranberries in orange juice.

white chocolate

Chocolate Chip Mint

Devil’s Food cake mix

Andy’s mints

chocolate chips

peppermint bark sprinkled over

Pumpkin Spice Blossoms

yellow cake mix

white chocolate pudding

nutmeg

cinnamon

cloves

allspice

ginger

Rolled in colored sugar

Pumpkin Spice kisses (leftover from Halloween) for centers

Red Velvet White Chocolate cookies

Tammy Dowells version of cake mix cookies.

1 box of Red Velvet cake mix

1/2 cup oil

1 egg

1 1/4 cups white chocolate chips

Roll into balls and bake at 350°F. for 10-13 minutes.

Additional Cake Mix Cookie Recipes

Snickerdoodle Cookies

1 package white cake mix

1 tablespoon cinnamon

⅓ cup oil

2 eggs

Cinnamon sugar

Combine cake mix, cinnamon, oil, and eggs in a mixing bowl.Using an ice cream scoop or your hand, form golf ball-sized balls of cookie dough and transfer to a bowl of cinnamon sugar. Cover dough ball in cinnamon sugar and transfer to a parchment paper-lined baking sheet.Bake at 350°F. for 10-12 minutes.

Lemon Crinkle Cookies

1 package lemon cake mix

⅓ cup oil

2 eggs

Powdered sugar

Zest of 1 lemon (optional, for more intense lemon flavor)

Combine cake mix, oil, eggs and zest, if using, in a mixing bowl. Using an ice cream scoop or your hand, form golf ball-sized balls of cookie dough and transfer to a bowl of powdered sugar. Cover dough ball in powdered sugar and transfer to a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Bake at 350°F. for 10-12 minutes.

Birthday Cake Cookies

1 package funfetti cake mix

¾ cup white chocolate chunks

⅓ cup oil

2 eggs

Rainbow sprinkles

Combine cake mix, chocolate chunks, oil, and eggs in a mixing bowl. Using an ice cream scoop or your hand, form golf ball-sized balls of cookie dough and transfer to a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Bake at 350°F. for 10-12 minutes. Garnish with sprinkles.

Peanut Butter Cup Cookies

1 package yellow cake mix

1 cup peanut butter, softened

10 peanut butter cups, crushed

½ cup oil

2 eggs

Combine cake mix, peanut butter, peanut butter cups, oil, and eggs in a mixing bowl. Using an ice cream scoop or your hand, form golf ball-sized balls of cookie dough and transfer to a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Bake at 350°F. for 10-12 minutes.

Strawberries ‘n’ Cream Cookies

1 package strawberry cake mix

½ cup chopped strawberries

½ cup cream cheese

⅓ cup oil

2 eggs

Combine cake mix, strawberries, oil, and eggs in a mixing bowl. Add in cream cheese and lightly mix allowing the cream cheese to still be visible and not all the way mixed in. Using an ice cream scoop or your hand, form golf ball-sized balls of cookie dough and transfer to a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Bake at 350°F. for 10-12 minutes.

Cookies ‘n’ Cream Cookies

1 package white cake mix

12 sandwich cookies, crushed

⅓ cup oil

2 eggs

Combine cake mix, sandwich cookies, oil, and eggs in a mixing bowl. Using an ice cream scoop or your hand, form golf ball-sized balls of cookie dough and transfer to a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Bake at 350°F. for 10-12 minutes.

Tammy Dowell and her daughter Anna place some Red Velvet White Chocolate cookies on a platter. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Cookie.jpg Tammy Dowell and her daughter Anna place some Red Velvet White Chocolate cookies on a platter. Bill Colvard | The News

When you find out you need cookies for 45 people

By Bill Colvard bcolvard@MtAiryNews.com

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.